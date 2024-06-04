Georgia football offers lengthy 4-star safety

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star safety recruit Kaiden Hall. Hall, who is a member of the class of 2026, plays high school football for Milton High School in Milton, Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound safety has excellent size. The Milton standout is ranked as a four-star prospect. The rising junior is the No. 13 safety prospect in the class of 2026. Hall is ranked as the No. 159 recruit in the nation and the No. 28 recruit in Florida, per 247Sports.

Kaiden Hall announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media. Hall pinned it to the top of his X account, which means he doesn’t view Georgia as just another scholarship offer.

The four-star has a long list of scholarship offers. Hall plans to visit Georgia football soon. A couple of his recent scholarship offers include Arkansas, Oklahoma and now Georgia. Hall also plays wide receiver for Milton.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire