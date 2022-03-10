Georgia football offers elite HS running back
The Georgia Bulldogs and running backs coach Dell McGee have offered a scholarship to elite high school running back Jordon Davison. Davison is a member of the class of 2025.
Jordon Davison plays high school football for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is one of the nation’s top high school football programs. JT Daniels, Matt Leinart, Bryce Young, and more have played football for Mater Dei.
Additionally, four-star class of 2022 running back Raleek Brown played for Mater Dei. Brown ended up signing with the USC Trojans. Mater Dei is one of the top programs that feeds talent into USC. Davison will see more touches now that Brown is leaving.
Jordon Davison is currently unranked due to his young age. He is only a freshman in high school at the moment. The 6-foot, 205-pound running back has scholarship offers from USC, Oklahoma State, California, Oregon State, Penn State, and more.
Here is a look at one of Davison’s top runs from this past season. He displays good balance and vision on this cutback touchdown run:
WORK… @2Ddavis @morisuesue #MLUYFI @MDFootball pic.twitter.com/6J3botsRyN
— Jordon Davison (@Jord0n2) August 29, 2021
Davison announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:
I’m Excited & Extremely Blessed to say I have received an Offer From THE UNIVERSITY OF Georgia. Thank you for believing in me ! @DellMcGee @KirbySmartUGA @GeorgiaFootball @MDFootball @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @CoachBriscoeWR @jnashmusic #MLUYFI #TEAMPALA #MONARCHS pic.twitter.com/CSSUynmnfO
— Jordon Davison (@Jord0n2) March 8, 2022
More Football!
Georgia football offers 4-star Florida DB
Georgia OL coach Stacy Searels salary revealed
Georgia football TE Brock Bowers considered early Heisman candidate by On3
UGA football offers 2024 CB Jaylen McClain