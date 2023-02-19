Georgia football offers elite DL Jourdin Crawford

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to unranked class of 2025 defensive line recruit Jourdin Crawford.

The talented sophomore defensive lineman plays high school football for Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. Crawford has more than 20 scholarship offers. Recent offers include Texas A&M, Florida State, Kentucky and Florida.

The Parker standout recently visited South Carolina and Auburn. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive lineman has excellent strength.

Crawford also plays basketball. He finished the 2022 high school football season with 60 tackles, nine sacks and three rushing touchdowns.

Fans should expect Crawford to be ranked soon. He shows excellent power and looks explosive in his highlights.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have four commitments in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs already have a commitment from defensive lineman Justus Terry.

The unranked defensive lineman announced his offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

More!

Georgia's Malaki Starks ranked among top returning safeties Georgia football offers 4-star JJ Harrell 4-star LB Weston Port plans visit to Georgia Top Georgia Bulldogs set to become NFL free agents

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire