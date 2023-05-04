Georgia football offers edge rusher Jaylen Williams

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 defensive end recruit Jaylen Williams.

Williams is ranked as the No. 117 recruit in the class of 2025, per Rivals. He is considered the No. 10 edge rusher in the class of 2025 and the third-ranked player in Illinois.

Jaylen Williams, who is ranked as a four-star recruit, plays high school football for Palatine High School in Palatine, Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound edge defender has recently visited Illinois, Louisville, and Tennessee.

The four-star also participates in track and field. What position will Williams play in college? He would project as a 3-4 defensive end in Georgia’s defensive scheme.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football are off to an excellent start with the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have top-ranked class of 2025 in the country. Georgia holds commitments from four five-star recruits.

Williams announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football and defensive line coach Tray Scott via social media:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire