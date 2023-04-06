Georgia football offers DL Nasir Johnson

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have offered a scholarship to in-state defensive line recruit Nasir Johnson. Johnson is a member of the class of 2024 and is currently an unranked recruit.

Nasir Johnson plays high school football for Dublin High School in Dublin, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman has the size to play at the next level.

The unranked defensive lineman recently visited Georgia in early April. He received a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs during his visit to Athens.

The Dublin standout’s recruitment is heating up. Nasir Johnson has recently received scholarship offers from Florida, Minnesota, Kentucky, and Missouri. Johnson is not going to stay unranked for much longer.

Georgia football has the nation’s top class of 2024 thus far. The Bulldogs have gained 11 commitments. However, defensive line coach Tray Scott and the Dawgs are still without a commitment from a defensive lineman.

Nasir Johnson has also visited Kentucky and Florida State over the past several months.

Nasir Johnson announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire