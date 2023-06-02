Georgia football offers CPA's 2024 4-star defensive back Ondre Evans

CPA defensive back Ondre Evans picked up an offer from Georgia Friday, according to his Twitter account. It marks the third straight day a Nashville area high school football player has been offered by a Power 5 program.

Evans is a four-star prospect from the Class of 2024 ranked No. 17 in the state and 47th nationally at his position by 247sports Composite. He holds offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan and Illinois.

CPA's Ondre Evans (1) moves the ball forward against Independence during the first quarter at CPA high school in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Clemson offered a pair of Nashville area players in the past two days. The Tigers offered Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre on Wednesday and offered Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden Thursday.

Georgia has also offered MacIntyre and Gooden as well as Nashville Christian Class of 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Evans had 38 tackles, five pass break-ups, two interceptions on defense and caught 18 passes for 221 yards as a wide receiver. CPA finished 8-6 last season, losing to Lipscomb Academy in the Division II-AA state championship game.

Evans was a member of CPA's state championship 4x100-meter relay team last month during TSSAA's Spring Fling. He also finished state runner-up in the 100 (10.55 seconds) and took third in the 200 (21.85).

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Georgia football offers CPA defensive back Ondre Evans