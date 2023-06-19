Georgia football offers Buford WR Jordan Allen

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to class of 2025 recruit Jordan Allen. Allen plays high school football for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Buford is one of the top high school programs in Georgia, so Allen competes against top notch competition.

In addition to football, Jordan Allen also runs track at a high level. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound wide receiver has run a 10.9 second time in the 100-meter event.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have four commitments from five-star recruits in the class of 2025. One of Georgia’s 2025 commitments, five-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte, is a high school teammates with Jordan Allen.

Jordan Allen is currently an unranked recruit. That’s bound to change soon. The 2025 receiver has recent scholarship offers from Middle Tennessee, Connecticut, UCF, and NC State.

Here’s a look at one of Allen’s recent track meets:

Great season! Our 4×100 team finished 2nd in State for 7A. We broke the 7A 4×100 state record that was last set in 1996 (40.66). Coming for it all next year! #BufordSpeed💨 @Coach_Davis22 @TrackBuford @CoachApp35 @BufordGAPrspcts pic.twitter.com/JTUYr2nQnt — Jordan Allen (@JordanAllen_12) May 14, 2023

The Buford star was excited to announce his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

