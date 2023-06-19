Georgia football offers Buford WR Jordan Allen

James Morgan
·2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to class of 2025 recruit Jordan Allen. Allen plays high school football for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Buford is one of the top high school programs in Georgia, so Allen competes against top notch competition.

In addition to football, Jordan Allen also runs track at a high level. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound wide receiver has run a 10.9 second time in the 100-meter event.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have four commitments from five-star recruits in the class of 2025. One of Georgia’s 2025 commitments, five-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte, is a high school teammates with Jordan Allen.

Jordan Allen is currently an unranked recruit. That’s bound to change soon. The 2025 receiver has recent scholarship offers from Middle Tennessee, Connecticut, UCF, and NC State.

Here’s a look at one of Allen’s recent track meets:

The Buford star was excited to announce his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

