Georgia football offers ATH Ansu Sanoe

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite athlete Ansu Sanoe. Sanoe is a member of the class of 2026.

Ansu Sanoe plays high school football for Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Lake Oswego is located south of Portland, Oregon.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete primarily plays running back. Ansu Sanoe has a great juke move and is a capable receiver with good balance. Sanoe is shifty. His versatility will allow his to play on all three downs in college.

The unranked athlete visited Georgia in 2023. Here’s a look at photos from Ansu Sanoe’s trip to the University of Georgia:

The 2026 athlete has recent scholarship offers from Arizona, Washington State, Oregon, and Colorado.

Ansu Sanoe announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

