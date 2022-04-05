Georgia football offers 5-star Texas defensive back

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown has offered a scholarship to five-star cornerback Bravion Rogers, who is a member of the class of 2023. Rogers is a rising senior at La Grange High School in La Grange, Texas.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back has received 20 scholarship offers. Some of Rogers’ top offers include Oregon, LSU, Alabama, USC and Oklahoma.

Rogers is ranked as the No. 36 recruit in the class of 2023. He the sixth-ranked recruit in Texas and the sixth-ranked cornerback in his class.

The five-star defensive back also plays wide receiver for La Grange. Rogers is additionally a track and field star. He recently showed his vertical jumping abilities in a high jump competition.

A 6-foot-9 high jump means that Rogers could clear the tallest player on Georgia’s roster (6-foot-8 signee Jacob Hood).

Bravion Rogers announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via his Twitter account:

After talking with @FranBrownUGA & having a real conversation wit him✊🏽 i’m blessed to receive my 20th offer from @GeorgiaFootball !!!🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/kFnTW49jcL — B1 ⚡︎ (@Bravion1) March 30, 2022

More!