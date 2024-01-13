Georgia football offers 5-star 2025 CB Dorian Brew

Class of 2025 cornerback recruit Dorian Brew received a scholarship offer from Georgia football on Thursday.

Brew (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) is one of the top cornerback recruits in his class. The Conroe High School (Texas) star is rated as the No. 4 cornerback, the No. 19 player in the 2025 class and the No. 6 player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Brew also runs track, posting 100-meter times of 10.75, 10.80 and 10.84 as a sophomore in 2023. Georgia is always looking for speed at defensive back.

Both of Brews’ parents ran track at the collegiate level. His father, Derrick Brew, for LSU and his mother, Donica Merriman, for Ohio State. Derrick Brew is an Olympic gold medalist, while Donica Merriman is a member of the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Buckeyes are projected to land Brew by 247Sports with Michigan, Texas, Penn State and Oregon also in the mix.

Smart and the Georgia staff signed two highly-touted recruits from Brew’s hometown in the 2024 class, five-star linebacker Justin Williams and five-star defensive tackle Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

Brew will make his college decision on Jan. 24. Georgia did not make Brew’s top five schools that he named on Jan. 10.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire