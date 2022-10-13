Georgia football offers 5-star WR Caleb Cunningham

Five-star wide receiver recruit Caleb Cunningham is ranked as the No. 10 played in the class of 2025. Cunningham is the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi in the sophomore class.

Now, the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have extended a scholarship offer to Cunningham.

Georgia football has had a lot of recent success recruiting the best prospect in Mississippi. The Bulldogs signed four-star running back Branson Robinson, the top player from Mississippi, as a member of the class of 2022 recruiting cycle. Additionally, Georgia signed Nakobe Dean, who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, in the class of 2019. Dean was the top-ranked Mississippi recruit in his class.

Caleb Cunningham plays high school football for Choctow County High School. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver is the second-ranked player at his position in the class of 2025.

Cunningham has scholarship offers from Oregon, Mississippi, Mississippi State, and more. The five-star receiver also has a scholarship offer to play basketball at East Mississippi Community College.

The talented receiver has visited Ole Miss. Caleb Cunningham plays special teams and excels at making contested catches.

Georgia offered Cunningham in conjunction with when he attended the Georgia-Auburn football game:

