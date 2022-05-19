Georgia football offers 5-star LB TJ Capers

Class of 2024 linebacker recruit TJ Capers is one of the top recruits in his class. Could Capers be the next great linebacker to play at the University of Georgia?

The Georgia Bulldogs just had three linebackers selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Georgia is one of the best schools in the country at producing top NFL draft talent at the position.

TJ Capers is ranked as a five-star recruit. He plays high school football for Columbus High School in Miami, Florida.

Capers is the second-ranked linebacker in the class of 2024 and the No. 18 overall recruit. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is the No. 7 recruit in Florida. Capers is a well-rounded athlete for Columbus. He is a three-sport athlete, who plays football, basketball, and track and field.

The five-star linebacker is racking up scholarship offers. The rising junior already has scholarship offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, USC, LSU, Texas A&M, and more.

TJ Capers announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via his Twitter account:

The Columbus High School star primarily plays outside linebacker. Capers is a good pass rusher that has the bend necessary to be able to turn the corner around offensive tackles. Capers is versatile and can drop into coverage. He’s a big hitter, who plays well in space.

Capers has some impressive highlights from his sophomore season:

