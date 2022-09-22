Georgia football offers 5-star RB Harlem Berry

Georgia football and running backs coach Dell McGee have offered a scholarship to five-star running back Harlem Berry.

Berry plays high school football for St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie, Louisiana. The elite running back recruit is a member of the class of 2025. As a freshman, Berry put up huge numbers (over 2,000 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns) and earned recognition from the recruiting industry.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back is also a talented track athlete. Harlem Berry has excellent speed. He has already been invited to the 2025 All-American Bowl and the Under Armour All-America Game.

The St. Martin’s Episcopal star has scholarship offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Baylor, LSU, Ohio State, and more top college football programs. Berry recently visited LSU. It is always a challenge to recruit against the LSU Tigers for the top talent in Louisiana.

Harlem Berry is the second-ranked player at his position in the class of 2025. Berry is the top player in Louisiana and the No. 19 recruit in the country.

The five-star running back announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

