Georgia football offers 5-star DB Faheem Delane

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite defensive back recruit Faheem Delane. Delane is ranked as the No. 1 safety prospect in the class of 2025.

Faheem Delane plays high school football for Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Onley, Maryland. Onley, Maryland is located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety recruit is the No. 24 player in the class of 2025 and the No. 1 recruit in Maryland, per 247Sports. Faheem Delane’s brother, Mansoor Delane, plays college football for Virginia Tech.

New Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs coach Donte Williams extended the scholarship offer to Faheem Delane. The five-star safety recruit announced his offer from Georgia football via social media:

Georgia has been one of the best recruiting programs in the country under head coach Kirby Smart. Smart will look to continue that trend in the 2025 cycle. Georgia currently has the nation’s No. 6 recruiting class in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs have six commitments in the 2025 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire