Georgia football offers 4-star QB Faizon Brandon

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to elite class of 2026 quarterback recruit Faizon Brandon. Brandon, who is ranked as a four-star recruit, plays high school football for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia recently signed another Grimsley product in talented defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett. Faizon Brandon is ranked as the No. 75 recruit in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports. The four-star signal caller is North Carolina’s sixth-ranked recruit and the sixth-ranked quarterback in the country.

Faizon Brandon has received over 15 scholarship offers to play college football. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound quarterback is an excellent student with a 4.0 GPA per his social media account.

In the Grimsley standout’s highlights, Brandon shows solid mobility, throws with anticipation and is capable of making tight-window throws. The four-star recruit is a candidate to be Georgia’s quarterback of the future. The Bulldogs are looking to find their next quarterback as Carson Beck is expected to enter the NFL draft after the 2024 season.

Brandon also plays high school basketball. He has recent scholarship offers from LSU, Alabama, Syracuse and Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire