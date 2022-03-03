Georgia football offers 4-star DB Charles Lester

James Morgan
·1 min read
In this article:
  Georgia Bulldogs
    Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star class of 2024 defensive back recruit Charles Lester III. Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp offered the scholarship to Lester III.

Lester III is a lengthy cornerback that has received offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan, FSU, and more. Lester III additionally plays wide receiver for Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida.

The four-star defensive back has been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game. He has already visited college football programs like Georgia Tech, Alabama, and FSU.

The Riverview star is 6-foot-2, 170-pounds and is rated as the No. 4 cornerback in his class. Here’s a look at one of Lester III’s top interceptions in 2021:

Charles Lester III announced his scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs via Twitter:

