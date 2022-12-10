Georgia football offers 4-star WR Cameron Coleman

Four-star class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Cameron Coleman has received a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs.

The four-star receiver has scholarship offers from West Virginia, Florida State, Michigan, and Penn State among others. Coleman is ranked as the No. 278 recruit in the junior class. He’s the No. 18 recruit in Alabama and the No. 38 wide receiver in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.

Cameron Coleman plays high school football for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound receiver has recently visited Alabama and Auburn.

Coleman is capable of getting separation and making contested catches. He plays at the same high school as five-star Georgia defensive back commit AJ Harris.

The four-star receiver is not afraid to throw a block. Take a look at some of Coleman’s highlights from the 2022 high school football season.

Coleman announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter:

