Georgia football offers 4-star Florida DB

Class of 2023 defensive back recruit Daniel Harris has great length and is rated as a four-star recruit. Harris has now received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia.

The four-star cornerback plays high school football for Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida. He has offers from top college football programs like Texas A&M, Florida, Penn State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and more.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is rated as the No. 344 recruit in the class of 2023. Harris is the No. 33 cornerback in the cycle. Harris’ brother, Donell Harris, plays for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Daniel Harris has good speed and runs track for his high school. As a defensive back, Harris does a good job of reading the quarterback. He pins receivers to the sideline and uses his size well in coverage. Harris is a willing run defender, but will have to be more conservative in his tackling methods at the college level.

The Gulliver Prep star announced his offer from Georgia via his Twitter account:

