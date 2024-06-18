Georgia football offers 4-star Buford standout DL

The Georgia Bulldogs have been on a recent recruiting hot streak with the class of 2025. That has not stopped head coach Kirby Smart and his staff from extending scholarship offers to several members of the class of 2026.

Georgia’s latest scholarship offer is to four-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright. Perry-Wright, who is a member of the class of 2026, plays high school football for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Buford is one of the premier high school football programs in the country.

The four-star defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 38 player in the nation, per 247Sports. The Buford standout is not far from being ranked as a five-star recruit. Perry-Wright is the fourth-ranked player at his position and fifth-ranked recruit in Georgia in the class of 2026.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via social media.

Bryce Perry-Wright has recent scholarship offers from Clemson and Ole Miss.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire