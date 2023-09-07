Georgia football offers 4-star UNC commit

Head coach Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia has extended a scholarship offer to four-star North Carolina Tar Heels commitment Malcolm Ziglar.

Ziglar is a member of the class of 2024. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety committed to North Carolina in July 2023.

Georgia has had a strong recruiting presence in North Carolina in recent seasons. The Bulldogs have signed top North Carolina recruits like Todd Gurley, Jordan Davis, Jalon Walker, and Jamaal Jarrett.

Malcolm Ziglar plays high school football for Fuquay-Varina High School in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Ziglar is ranked as the No. 207 recruit and No. 17 safety in the senior class. Ziglar is the fifth-ranked recruit in North Carolina.

Ziglar announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

The four-star safety is North Carolina’s second-best recruit in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. UNC has the No. 25 recruiting class in the nation. Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire