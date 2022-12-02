Georgia football offers 4-star Notre Dame commit Micah Bell

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2023 recruit Micah Bell. Bell, a four-star defensive back, committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in July 2022.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football is late in the process in offering Bell, but why might Georgia have a chance to land a commitment from Micah Bell?

Micah’s brother, Dillon Bell, is a freshman wide receiver on the Georgia football team. Micah Bell, like his brother, plays high school football for The Kinkaid School in Houston, Texas.

Micah Bell is ranked as the No. 128 recruit in the senior class. Bell is the No. 13 cornerback and the No. 27 recruit in Texas.

Why is Georgia looking to add a commitment from another cornerback? The Bulldogs recently lost a commitment from four-star defensive back Daniel Harris.

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Notre Dame has the No. 3 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have commitments from four defensive backs, but could look to sign a fifth defensive back from the class of 2023.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire