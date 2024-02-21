Georgia football offers 4-star LB Tyler Lockhart

The Georgia Bulldogs and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann have extended a scholarship offer to standout class of 2025 linebacker recruit Tyler Lockhart. Lockhart is ranked as a four-star prospect, per 247Sports.

Lockhart plays high school football for Winona High School in Winona, Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker is the No. 187 recruit in the country. Lockhart is ranked as the No. 24 linebacker and eighth-ranked recruit in Mississippi.

The lengthy linebacker recruit recorded 104 total tackles as a junior. In Lockhart’s highlights, the Winona standout shows excellent speed. Lockhart is a good blitzer and frequently pressures opposing quarterbacks.

The four-star linebacker recruit is projected to commit to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. However, Georgia should never be counted out when it comes to recruiting a linebacker. The Bulldogs signed three top-10 linebacker recruits in both the class of 2023 and 2024.

Tyler Lockhart announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

The four-star has recent scholarship offers from Southern Mississippi, LSU, USF and more top college football programs. Lockhart recently visited the Mississippi Rebels.

