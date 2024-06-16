Georgia football offers 4-star RB recruit Jaylen McGill

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star running back recruit Jaylen McGill. McGill is a member of the class of 2026.

McGill plays high school football for Mountain View Prep in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He previously played for Broome High School in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The talented running back is the fifth-ranked recruit in the South Carolina in his recruiting cycle.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back is ranked as the No. 306 recruit in the nation and the No. 26 running back, per 247Sports.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have been riding a wave of recruiting success recently. The Bulldogs have the second-ranked recruiting class in the SEC in the 2025 cycle.

The Spartanburg standout has recent scholarship offers from Alabama, Rutgers and NC State. He announced his scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs via social media:

Georgia football is always looking for its next great running back. The Bulldogs have only one commitment in the class of 2026 in five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire