Georgia football offers 4-star OT JacQawn McRoy

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite class of 2024 offensive tackle recruit JacQawn McRoy. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound offensive tackle is one of the biggest recruits in the junior class.

McRoy, a four-star prospect, plays high school football for Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama. Pinson is located just outside of Birmingham.

JacQawn McRoy is ranked as the No. 331 recruit in the class of 2024. The huge offensive tackle is the No. 21 player at his position and No. 16 player in Alabama.

The four-star offensive tackle has scholarship offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, UAB, Tennessee, and more. The Clay-Chalkville star has recently visited Georgia Tech and Mississippi State.

McRoy is working on his footwork and is more than just a big body. He also plays high school basketball, where he is often a mismatch for smaller opponents.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have three commitments in the class of 2024. All three of Georgia’s 2024 commitments are on the offensive side of the ball, but the Dawgs are still looking to add a commitment from an offensive lineman.

Below is a look at a good block that McRoy had last season. Due to McRoy’s size, players will often try to beat him with speed and quickness.

