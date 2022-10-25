Georgia football offers 4-star Auburn RB commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star running back recruit Jeremiah Cobb. Kirby Smart and Georgia football have one commitment from a running back in the senior class, but are looking to add another talented back.

Jeremiah Cobb is Auburn’s highest ranked commitment in the class of 2023. Cobb plays running back for Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Alabama. Cobb is rated as the No. 8 running back in the class of 2023 and the No. 15 recruit in Alabama. The talented senior is rated as the No. 185 overall recruit.

Georgia football is late in the process to offer a scholarship to Cobb, but the Bulldogs have previously been in consideration for the four-star running back.

Catholic’s Jeremiah Cobb (23) runs the ball at Montgomery Catholic in Montgomery, Alabama. Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

The Auburn Tigers and head coach Bryan Harsin are struggling to secure commitments from top recruits in the class of 2023. The Tigers have the No. 49 recruiting class in the nation. Additionally, Auburn has just 11 commitments.

The Montgomery Catholic star also runs track. Jeremiah Cobb has scholarship offers from Penn State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Texas, and many more.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football already flipped one highly-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023. Can the Bulldogs flip another?

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

