Georgia football offers 4-star DL Myron Charles

The Georgia Bulldogs are the latest school to offer a scholarship to talented class of 2025 recruit Myron Charles. Charles plays defensive line for Port Charlotte High School in Port Charlotte, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 145 recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Myron Charles is the No. 17 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 22 player in Florida.

Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott is the Dawgs’ key recruiter for Myron Charles. Scott spoke with the Port Charlotte standout and offered him a scholarship.

The four-star defensive lineman visited Florida State and Miami this fall. Scott has recent scholarship offers from FAMU, Kentucky, and Texas A&M. He named his top 12 schools back in November. Many of the elite Power Five programs in the country are pursuing Myron Charles.

Charles announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

According to 247Sports, Georgia has the No. 6 recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Dawgs have six total commitments in the class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire