Georgia football offers 4-star tight end Carter Nelson

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star tight end recruit Carter Nelson.

Nelson is ranked as the top player in Nebraska. He’s the No. 179 recruit in the class of 2024. Nelson is the No. 9 tight end in the class of 2024.

Georgia football has done an excellent job of recruiting the tight end position in recent seasons. Kirby Smart and the Dawgs signed four-star tight ends Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin in the class of 2023.

Carter Nelson has recent scholarship offers from Purdue, Illinois, Texas A&M, and Miami. Nelson is a standout player for Ainsworth High School in Ainsworth, Nebraska.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound tight end plays in an eight-man football league in Nebraska. The four-star tight end recruit also plays basketball. He shows excellent athleticism.

The Ainsworth star announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Georgia!! pic.twitter.com/9Bfh3N8zyh — Carter Nelson (@Carter83854638) February 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire