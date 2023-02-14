Georgia football offers 4-star Washington DC defensive lineman

The University of Georgia has offered a scholarship to Daniel ‘DD’ Holmes. Holmes is an elite defensive line recruit and is a member of the class of 2024.

Daniel Holmes is ranked as a four-star recruit. He plays high school football for Gonzaga High School and is the No. 3 recruit in the Washington D.C. area.

Holmes is the No. 245 recruit in the class of 2024. He is ranked as the No. 26 defensive lineman in his class.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end also plays basketball for Gonzaga High School. Daniel Holmes has excellent pursuit and effort. He chased down a few wide receivers on screen passes in his high school tape. Holmes is sturdy against the run and attacks the football.

However, it is still up for debate what position Holmes will play in college. He could fit as a 3-4 defensive end or as an outside linebacker in Georgia’s defensive scheme.

Daniel Holmes has recent scholarship offers from Florida, Minnesota, Syracuse, and Oregon.

The four-star defensive lineman announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe via Twitter:

More than blessed to receive an offer from the University of Georgia! #GoDawgs @CoachDiribe96 pic.twitter.com/UfhHTNVQoY — Daniel (DD) Holmes (@danielholmes00) January 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire