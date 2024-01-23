Georgia football offers 4-star IMG Academy defensive back

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star defensive back recruit Alex Graham. Graham plays high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The class of 2025 defensive back prospect is the No. 99 recruit in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back is the No. 13 recruit in Florida and the No. 14 cornerback. Graham, who previously played football in the Detroit area, plays high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The four-star primarily plays cornerback and wide receiver. Graham displays excellent ball skills and is a great athlete. He played alongside five-star Georgia cornerback signee Ellis Robinson IV.

Alex Graham also runs track at a very high level. He has run a 10.9 100-meter dash and has excellent speed.

The IMG Academy standout has scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Utah, Alabama, and more. 247Sports projects that the talented defensive back recruit will commit to the Michigan Wolverines.

Alex Graham announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

Georgia recently lost a commitment from four-star defensive back recruit Tae Harris.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire