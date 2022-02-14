Georgia football offers 4-star Monteque Rhames

Georgia football is the 16th college football program to offer a scholarship to class of 2023 recruit Monteque Rhames. The four-star defensive lineman plays high school football for Sumter High School in Sumter, South Carolina.

Rhames is 6-foot-6, 240-pounds and has scholarship offers from programs like UNC, UCF, Appalachian State, Mississippi State, and more. He has already visited South Carolina, NC State, and more.

The junior at Sumter High has an impressive wingspan. He named his top ten schools on Jan. 18 via Twitter. Rhames will still consider teams outside his top ten, but he puts UNC, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, West Virginia, NC State, Michigan, Louisville, Coastal Carolina, Michigan State, and UCF in his top ten.

Monteque Rhames bench presses 355 pounds and squats 425 pounds. He will continue to fill in to his lengthy frame. Rhames could play as a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker in college.

On film, Rhames is strong against the run and does a good job of getting penetration into the opposing backfield.

The four-star announced his offer from the Georgia Bulldogs via Twitter:

After an great talk over the phone I’m extremely blessed to receive my 16th offer from @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/fowarhWsZ1 — Monteque Rhames II (@MRhames31) February 11, 2022

