Georgia football offers 4-star pass rusher Cedric Works

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star pass rusher Cedric Works. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound pass rusher plays high school football for Northmont High School in Dayton, Ohio.

On3 ranks Cedric Works as the No. 258 recruit in the country and the No. 20 edge rusher. Works is considered the No. 10 player in Ohio in the class of 2025.

The four-star pass rusher has scholarship offers from West Virginia, Cincinnati, Purdue, and more Power Five schools. As a junior, the talented pass rusher recorded 82 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

In his film, Works shows good effort in pursuit and does an excellent job of getting his hands up to knock down passes. The Northmont standout has versatility. He often drops into coverage, but is also very effective rushing the quarterback.

Works announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media.

EXTREMELY BLESSED to announce that I’ve received an offer from the University of Georgia🐶🔴!!!! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/OfLiQzB49F — Cedric Works Jr (@CedricWorks) January 11, 2024

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle according to On3. The Bulldogs already have six commitments in the class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire