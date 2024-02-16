Georgia football offers 4-star OT Ziyare Addison

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite offensive tackle recruit Ziyare Addison. Addison is ranked as a four-star recruit and is a member of the class of 2025.

The four-star offensive tackle plays high school football for Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida. Sumner High School is located south of Tampa, Florida. Addison is ranked as the No. 275 recruit in the nation and the No. 26 offensive tackle. He is the No. 38 player in Florida.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle is a three-sport athlete. Ziyare Addison plays football, track, and wrestles. The four-star has a 3.5 GPA, per his social media account.

Addison, who was named most valuable player of a recent Under Armour camp, announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

The Sumner High School standout has scholarship offers from South Carolina, Miami, Wake Forest and more Power Five football programs.

