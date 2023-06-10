Georgia football offers 4-star OL Kaden Strayhorn

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to extend scholarship offers to numerous elite prospects on the recruiting trail. One of Georgia football’s latest offers is to four-star offensive line recruit Kaden Strayhorn.

Kaden Strayhorn is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Strayhorn is ranked as the No. 264 recruit in the country and the No. 12 interior offensive lineman. Strayhorn is the No. 41 recruit in Florida, per 247Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman has had a busy summer. Strayhorn has visited USC, Georgia, and Alabama.

The IMG Academy standout holds recent scholarship offers from West Virginia, Tennessee, USF, and Arizona.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs already have a solid foundation to the class of 2025 with multiple five-star commitments. Georgia additionally holds the No. 1 class of 2024 in the country.

Kaden Strayhorn announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

More!

UGA football offers DL Jordan Carter 4-star DB Ondre Evans names top 5 schools 4-star UGA football RB commit visiting Athens Five opponents we want to see on Georgia's 2024 SEC schedule

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire