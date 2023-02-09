Georgia football offers 4-star DB Dakoda Fields

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to talented class of 2024 defensive back recruit Dakoda Fields. Georgia already has 10 commitments in the class of 2024. Georgia has the nation’s top ranked recruiting class of 2024.

Dakoda Fields plays high school football for Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California. Gardena is located south of Los Angeles.

Fields, who is ranked as a four-star recruit, is the No. 111 recruit in the junior class. He primarily plays cornerback and is the No. 8 player at his position and the No. 14 recruit in California.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback has recent scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, and Alabama. Dakoda Fields has recently visited a pair of Pac-12 schools.

The four-star defensive back also runs track for his high school. Fields has excellent length and does a good job of playing the ball in his highlights. The junior cornerback is willing to play special teams and is not afraid to make tackles and will improve his tackling as he adds to his frame. Fields prevents receivers from getting much separation.

The Junipero Serra standout announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

