Georgia football offers 4-star ATH Trey McNutt

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 athlete Trey McNutt.

McNutt plays high school football for Shaker Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio. McNutt is ranked as a four-star recruit.

The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete is considered the No. 62 recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 7 cornerback, per 247Sports. McNutt is the No. 3 recruit in Ohio in his recruiting cycle.

The four-star recruit holds recent scholarship offers from Northwestern, Michigan State, Louisville, and USC. McNutt also plays receiver, but he is primarily considered a cornerback recruit.

Trey McNutt has excellent speed. He runs track for his high school and is a good student.

As a sophomore, McNutt recorded 40 tackles, eight pass deflections, and one interceptions. The versatile athlete finished the season with 577 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns. He primarily lined up at outside cornerback and slot wide receiver in 2022.

The Shaker Heights standout football player announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

