Georgia football offers 4-star Mater Dei LB Nasir Wyatt
The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship to elite linebacker prospect Nasir Wyatt. Georgia football is the latest program to offer the Mater Dei High School standout.
Wyatt is a member of the class of 2025 and is ranked as a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2, 210-poiund linebacker already has scholarship offers from USC, California, Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Michigan State, and more.
Wyatt is utilized as both a linebacker and edge rusher in Mater Dei’s defensive scheme. The sophomore linebacker is the No. 49 recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 4 edge rusher. Wyatt is the No. 9 recruit in California.
The four-star prospect played varsity football as a freshman. That’s an impressive accomplishment at Mater Dei, which is one of the top high school football programs in the country.
Beyond Blessed! to have received an offer from the University of Georgia!#GoDawgs @CoachDiribe96 @KirbySmartUGA @DHill39 pic.twitter.com/FfbdiZ3bUj
— Nasir Wyatt (@wy4att) August 28, 2022
Nasir Wyatt and Mater Dei knocked off Bishop Gorman High School on Aug. 26. Wyatt is already making some plays in the backfield this season.
good start✅ @MDFootball pic.twitter.com/9Kk1zLqVxK
— Nasir Wyatt (@wy4att) August 21, 2022
