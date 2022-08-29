Georgia football offers 4-star Mater Dei LB Nasir Wyatt

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship to elite linebacker prospect Nasir Wyatt. Georgia football is the latest program to offer the Mater Dei High School standout.

Wyatt is a member of the class of 2025 and is ranked as a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2, 210-poiund linebacker already has scholarship offers from USC, California, Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Michigan State, and more.

Wyatt is utilized as both a linebacker and edge rusher in Mater Dei’s defensive scheme. The sophomore linebacker is the No. 49 recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 4 edge rusher. Wyatt is the No. 9 recruit in California.

The four-star prospect played varsity football as a freshman. That’s an impressive accomplishment at Mater Dei, which is one of the top high school football programs in the country.

Nasir Wyatt and Mater Dei knocked off Bishop Gorman High School on Aug. 26. Wyatt is already making some plays in the backfield this season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire