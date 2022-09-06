Georgia football offers 4-star RB Aneyas Williams

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 running back recruit Aneyas Williams. The four-star prospect plays high school football for Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri.

Williams has an impressive array of scholarship offers from top college football programs like Ole Miss, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, and more. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound athlete has also visited Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri.

The Hannibal star is ranked as the No. 231 recruit in the junior class. Williams is the No. 38 athlete in the country and the No. 6 prospect in Missouri in the class of 2024.

Aneyas Williams is a shifty running back with a good burst. He shows good acceleration and is a pretty elusive runner. Here’s a look at one of his better runs from last season:

The four-star running back announced his scholarship offer from UGA via Twitter:

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have three commitments in the class of 2024. Tovani Mizell, a four-star class of 2024 running back, is Georgia’s one running back commitment in the junior class.

