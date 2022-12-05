Georgia football offers 3-star DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have offered a scholarship to three-star defensive line recruit Vincent Carroll-Jackson. Carroll-Jackson is a late-riser in the class of 2023.

It is rare for major college football programs to offer players this late in the process, but Georgia thinks it may have found a diamond in the rough in Carroll-Jackson.

Kirby Smart and Georgia recently added a commitment from five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba. The Bulldogs currently have commitments from just one defensive lineman and two edge rushers. Georgia could easily add another talented defensive line recruit to the equation in the class of 2023.

Carroll-Jackson plays both offensive line and defensive line for Central Dauphin East High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman has only played high school football for one season.

The three-star has scholarship offers from Florida, Rutgers, Ohio, Kent State, among others.

The talented defensive lineman announced his scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs via Twitter:

After an amazing conversation with @TravionScott I am beyond blessed to announce I have received an offer from @GeorgiaFootball Thank you to @FranBrownUGA @LanceDeane @SportsByBLinder pic.twitter.com/1rWwO1pXfH — Vincent Carroll-Jackson (@Vincent48487) December 2, 2022

More!

Key Ohio State receiver out for Peach Bowl against Georgia Georgia football offers 2025 WR Quincy Porter Burning question: can Georgia or Ohio State limit explosive plays? 5-star pass rusher Samuel M'Pemba commits to UGA football

Story continues

List

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released after conference championships

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire