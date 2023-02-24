Georgia football offers 3-star JUCO DL Michael Nwokocha

Georgia has extended a scholarship offer to three-star JUCO defensive lineman Michael Nwokocha out of Tyler, Texas.

Nwokocha (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) plays for Tyler Junior College and is rated among JUCO prospects as the No. 7 defensive lineman, the No. 4 player in the state of Texas and the No. 43 player overall, according to 247Sports.

Nwokocha has earned offers from the Bulldogs, West Virginia, Purdue, Indiana, Oklahoma and TCU this year among 13 others.

In 5 games for Tyler J.C. in 2022, Nwokocha racked up 22 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Take a look at Nwokocha’s highlight tape here:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire