Georgia football offers 3-star Philadelphia DB

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown and the Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 cornerback Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Woseley. Georgia is always looking to recruit several cornerback prospects per cycle.

Woseley is ranked as a three-star recruit. The rising junior plays high school football for powerhouse Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 247Sports ranks Kenneth Woseley as the No. 8 recruit in Pennsylvania in his class.

The Imhotep Institute star has taken recent visits to Penn State, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh. Woseley has scholarship offers from Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, and many more.

The three-star cornerback has good agility, reads opposing quarterbacks well, and isn’t afraid to make a tackle. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back will continue to add to his frame over the next couple of years.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown has deep relationships in the northeast and will continue to heavily recruit the region.

Woseley announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via his Twitter account:

After a great conversation with @FranBrownUGA I am very thankful to receive an offer from The University of Georgia! #GoDawgs @cy_woodland @TepFootball pic.twitter.com/lSKIm72AQm — kenny woseley II ✪ (@kwoseley35) April 6, 2022

More Football!