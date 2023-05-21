Georgia football offers 3-star ATH Vernell Brown III

The Georgia Bulldogs are off to an incredible start in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Kirby Smart and Georgia have commitments from four five-star recruits in the class of 2025. No other team has more than one five-star commitment. Subsequently, the Dawgs have the No. 1 class of 2025 in the country.

One of Georgia’s latest offers in the class of 2025 is to athlete Vernell Brown III. Brown III is ranked as a three-star recruit. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete plays high school football for Wildwood High School in Wildwood, Florida.

The Wildwood star is an excellent student with a 4.0 GPA, per his Twitter account. Brown III is ranked as the No. 365 recruit in the country and the No. 32 athlete. He is the No. 49 recruit in Florida, per 247Sports.

Vernell Brown III’s father, Vernell Brown II, played college football at Florida from 2001-2005. However, Brown III emphasizes that he is considering all options during his recruitment.

The three-star prospect has recently visited Florida, Georgia, and Georgia Tech. Vernell Brown III visited numerous colleges this spring.

Vernell Brown III announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire