Georgia football offers 2025 WR Quincy Porter

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to talented wide receiver recruit Quincy Porter. Porter plays football and runs track for Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.

Porter plays on the same high school team as four-star defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell, who has committed to the Texas Longhorns and is a member of the class of 2023.

Quincy Porter has scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Duke, Syracuse, among others. Porter is currently unranked since he is only a sophomore in high school.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete made an impressive catch during the high school playoffs that shows his potential. Porter does an excellent job of getting separation and then catching this pass with hands and not his body.

The talented wide receiver recruit announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter. Porter pinned the Tweet, which shows how much the offer means to him.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire