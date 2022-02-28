Georgia football offers 2023 New Jersey S Jayden Bonsu

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to 2023 3-star safety Jayden Bonsu, out of Hillside, New Jersey.

Bonsu, a 6-foot-2, 200 pound defensive back, ranks as the nation’s No. 351 overall player and No. 33 ranked safety, according to 247Sports. Rivals, however, considers Bonsu a 4-star prospect.

Bonsu tweeted the news last week, tagging new Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who recently left Bonsu’s state of New Jersey, where he was coaching at Rutgers, to come to Athens.

Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class has lost two four-star commits this week, wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey and cornerback Kaylin Lee.

Prior to Lee’s de-commitment from the Bulldogs’ program, Kirby Smart and UGA had the nation’s No. 2 ranked class for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports’ Team Rankings.

Now with seven commits, Georgia’s class is sitting at No. 3, trailing Notre Dame (1) and Arkansas (2).

Obviously it’s still very early and the rankings don’t mean much right now (Alabama, which will surely close with a top-three class, is currently at No. 22), but losing two four-stars in one week is never ideal.

Georgia has not finished with a class ranked outside of the top-five since 2016, when it finished No. 6. So expect UGA to be just fine, especially when you consider the Dawgs won the national title less than two months ago and we are still 10 months away from the start of the early signing period.

Here’s a look at who is currently committed to Georgia for the class of 2023:

4-star CB Marcus Washington (Grovetown, Ga.)

No. 57 overall, No. 7 CB

4-star OT Bo Hughley (Fairburn, Ga.)

No. 58 overall, No. 6 OT

4-star TE Pearce Spurlin (Santa Rosa Beach, Fl.)

No. 68 overall, No. 3 TE

4-star WR Raymond Cottrell (Milton, Fl.)

No. 90 overall, No. 14 WR

4-star TE Lawson Luckie (Norcross, Ga.)

No. 216 overall, No. 13 TE

3-star IOL RyQueze McElderly (Anniston, Al.)

No. 469 overall, No. 31 IOL

3-star DL Seven Cloud (Powder Springs, Ga.)

No. 516 overall, No. 65 DL