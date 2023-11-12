Georgia football offense sparkled against Ole Miss. How did we grade Bulldogs?

Georgia football completed its fourth-straight unbeaten home schedule with a 52-17 victory Saturday night against Ole Miss.

It was the Bulldogs’ nation-leading 27th straight win.

Here’s how we graded the No. 2 Bulldogs after they improved to 10-0, 7-0 in the SEC in Sanford Stadium:

Georgia football offense: A+

Aggressive play-calling by Mike Bobo paid off to the tune of a season-high 611 yards of total offense Eight different players had catches and Carson Beck threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs rushed for a season-high 300 yards.

UGA defense: B

Georgia has made a habit of giving up touchdowns to start games (four straight SEC games), but nobody remembered that with the way the defense changed its fourtunes after Ole Miss scored 14 in just over a quarter. Jaxon Dart exited after getting knocked down hard on a tackle on a run. He was 10 of 17 for 117 yards and an interception. UGA had 5 TFLs and 2 sacks.

Special teams: B-

A fake by Ole Miss punter Fraser Masin fooled Georgia big-time and gave the Rebels a first-down. It was a quiet night for the specialists. Brett Thorson didn’t punt until the third quarter. Peyton Woodring kicked only extra points until a 27-yard field goal in the third. The Rebels had just 26 kickoff return yards.

Coaching: A-

Georgia has beaten three top 20 teams now at home. The Bulldogs took punches by Missouri and Ole Miss but got back up and responded. The Bulldogs put up 52 against both Kentucky and now Ole Miss.

Overall: A-

The Bulldogs may move into the No. 1 spot in the CFP rankings on Tuesday after taking it to the No. 9 and previously once-beaten Rebels. It was hard to find much to complain again for Georgia fans who now have another trip to the SEC championship game ahead.

