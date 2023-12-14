Georgia football OC Mike Bobo set for pay raises, but is a bigger increase on the way?

Georgia football offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will see his total pay rise $100,000 each of the next two years under the three-year contract he agreed to this year.

Bobo's total pay is set to rise from $1.002 million to just over $1.1 million heading into the 2024 season and just over $1.2 million before the 2025 season, according to a copy of the contract obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald in an open records request. The school said the agreement, which runs through June 20, 2026, was executed on July 26.

Given the success of the Georgia offense in 2023 in Bobo’s first season back as offensive coordinator, he may get a bigger boost in pay this offseason.

Bobo currently ranks as the 53rd highest paid assistant coach nationally at just over $1 million a year, according to USA Today’s annual salary survey. Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is No. 4 at about $1.9 million.

Bobo was one of five finalists this year for the Broyles Award for nation’s top assistant coach. He was the second-lowest paid of the finalists. Two of them made $1.4 million.

Under Bobo in 2023, the Bulldogs rank eighth in the nation in total offense at 482.9 yards per game and ninth in scoring at 38.4 points per game.

Bobo replaced Todd Monken, who left to become offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Bobo’s contact, if he made a similar move to become coordinator with play-calling duties of an NFL team, he would owe $200,000 if it happened after this season through the end of the 2024 season and then $100,000 until after the end of the 2025 season.

There would be no liquated damages if Bobo left for an NCAA Division I or NFL head coaching job.

