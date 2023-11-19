Georgia football No. 1 in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 12

The back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have been the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll all season. Georgia is 11-0 after winning 38-10 at Tennessee. The Volunteers dropped to No. 23 after suffering their fourth loss of the season.

Ohio State leaped Michigan in the Coaches Poll after the Wolverines had a narrow 31-24 win over Maryland. The Buckeyes and Wolverines play against each other next week. Florida State defeated North Alabama in Week 12, but star Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a severe leg injury and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Washington and Texas won on the road in Week 12 to keep their College Football Playoff hopes strong. Utah, North Carolina, and James Madison all dropped out of the rankings after suffering defeats.

Next up is rivalry week. In addition to Ohio State-Michigan, No. 15 Oregon State plays against No. 6 Oregon in a top-25 clash. Other notable rivalry games include Alabama at Auburn, Florida State at Florida, Washington State at Washington, and Georgia at Georgia Tech.

Check out the full US LBM Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire