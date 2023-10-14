Georgia football needs bye week in big way after Brock Bowers injury, sloppy showing

NASHVILLE — Brock Bowers punched the turf with his right hand just over the SEC logo near the 30-yard line at FirstBank Stadium.

The Georgia football All-American tight end, one of college football’s biggest stars and the focal point of the SEC’s top passing offense, was in pain Saturday in the second quarter with a left ankle injury.

He was limping after Georgia put the ball in the playmaker's hands on a running play and then took a knee after getting tackled.

Bulldog Nation held its collective breath on a day that was supposed to be an easy win before the bye week after a seven-week grind to start the season. It turned out to be a 37-20 Bulldogs victory.

Bowers has never missed a game in his Bulldog career. He’s played all 36.

The bye week comes at the perfect time for Georgia.

Bowers limped off the field with 7:24 to go in the first half and did not return.

“It’s an ankle sprain,” coach Kirby Smart said afterwards “I don’t know how severe. X-rayed it. X-rays were negative. It looked like it was lower, but we don’t know. Until we get an MRI we won’t know him or (Xavier) Truss. Both of them were ankle sprains.”

Smart gave an update on Bowers, the Heisman Trophy candidate and Truss, the starting right tackle, in a construction trailer outside a stadium undergoing major work on both end zone sides.

“There’s not a lot you can do,” Smart said. “It’s the game of football. They’re going to play tackle. You’re going to get injured. You’re going to get bumps and bruises. … We’re not going to overreact to it. Thinking about Brock, but I think he’ll be fine.”

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett said he was concerned about Bowers, not from a football standpoint but “because that’s my brother. I just wanted to make sure that he was OK. So many people look up to him. There’s parents, there’s kids. I just wanted to make sure he got up and was OK.”

Georgia was down to its third right tackle in freshman Monroe Freeling.

“I thought he played well,” quarterback Carson Beck said.

Top right tackle Amarius Mims has been out after ankle surgery. Running back Kendall Milton (53 yards on five carries with a TD) took a helmet on his MCL in the first half and he did not return.

Georgia fans made up probably 55 percent of the crowd Saturday. A sell-out crowd in the 28,500 reduced capacity stadium was announced, but there were empty seats.

Andrew Smart, Kirby’s son, climbed the wall on the north-side end zone and a construction worker in a hard hat handed the ball to him after a kicker booted it there.

It was less than an hour before kickoff in a Bulldogs game day in a strange setting.

The kickers were knocking balls into rock, dirt, cones and cranes.

Smart’s mantra this week was BYOJ: Bring your own Juice.

“I thought guys had great juice before the game and warmups,” Smart said about the kickoff at after 11:08 a.m. “We didn’t start like we wanted to. We took a punch and then we threw some punches.”

Vanderbilt certainly brought its juice. Georgia had enough to leave with a 17-point win.

Besides the injuries, Smart mentioned turnovers and “some sloppy play,” which included a Beck fumble and interception.

“At the end of the day they responded,” Smart said.

Georgia was a 31½ point favorites, but Smart said he won’t apologize for winning on the road in the SEC.

“I’m all about it,” he said.

Inside linebacker Smael Mondon said Georgia’s defense “needs to improve on some things. I don’t think we’ve played our best game on defense.” He said “we play the game on the field. Construction and all that, it doesn’t really matter.”

Vanderbilt passed for 201 yards but was held to 219 total yards. Georgia allowed 5.0 yards per play, it's most against Vanderbilt since 2018.

Georgia called on freshman Lawson Luckie to get extra snaps in place of Bowers, who had four catches for 22 yards and 11 yards on two carries Saturday. He moved into fifth in program history with 2,391 receiving yards and sixth in catches with 160.

Bowers and other Georgia players have two weeks to mend before a game against Florida, but there are bigger games perhaps ahead against Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

“This stretch run of five games, guys, is going to be physical and tough,” Smart said. “We may or may not be playing with a full deck. We’ve got to go get better.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football's Brock Bowers exited and Vanderbilt put up a fight