Georgia football national championship parade information

The Georgia Bulldogs are celebrating their first national championship since 1980 on Jan. 15. Georgia fans will have one last chance to see members of the 2021 football team before the several members of the Bulldogs move on.

The event will be held similar to a normal Georgia football game and will give some seniors one last chance to experience Sanford Stadium (from the prospect of a student athlete) and all of the traditions associated with Saturday in Athens.

Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s national championship celebration:

When, where?

The Georgia Bulldogs will celebrate their first national championship since 1980 on Saturday, Jan. 15. The parade will begin at the corner of S. Lumpkin and Pinecrest Streets at 12:30 p.m. EST. Then, the Dawg Walk will go by the usual spot (through the Tate Center parking lot to the west side of the stadium) at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Lastly, the celebration will take place in Sanford Stadium at 2:00 p.m. EST. Gates to the stadium open at Noon.

Tickets?

Tickets for the national championship celebration are sold out. Fans with no tickets can still experience the parade on S. Lumpkin Street and/or at the Dawg Walk.

Kirby Smart asks that fans give away tickets if they are unable to use them. As always, Smart wants to see Sanford Stadium packed.

We need to fill Sanford on Saturday to celebrate this special team !! If you are not using your tickets, pass them on to someone that can !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 13, 2022

TV, streaming for event

Fans that can’t make it to Athens for the celebration will still be able to watch streaming of the event on SEC Network+, georgiadogs.com, and Facebook Live. We will provide updates on the event.

Additional notes on parade, Georgia football

Georgia football’s first home game of the 2022 college football season will be against Samford on Sept. 10. Numerous top recruits will be visiting Athens for the celebration.

Due to the parade, S. Lumpkin Street will be closed for a portion of the day.

All normal home game procedures will be in place. Campus will open up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m. EST. Georgiadogs.com has more information on the championship celebration.

More celebration day activities

Georgia basketball will play at 6:00 p.m. EST against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Join us at #TheSteg tomorrow after the championship celebration as we take on Vanderbilt! 🎟: https://t.co/0OmfInyw9v#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/O3U4OPyRS4 — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) January 14, 2022

