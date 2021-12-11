Georgia football names co-defensive coordinators

The Oregon Ducks are hiring Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as their head coach. Once again, Kirby Smart will has to replace a key member of his staff.

Lanning’s first career game as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks will be against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 3, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be interesting to see who Lanning takes with him to Oregon. Lanning may consider hiring UGA assistants, like defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, to be the next Oregon defensive coordinator.

How and when will Georgia have to replace Dan Lanning?

Dan Lanning moving forward

Dan Lanning will coach Georgia during the College Football Playoff. He will try to finish a historic defensive season with UGA. Lanning will try to focus on the CFP, but him accepting the Oregon job will no doubt stress his time.

Lanning’s recruiting will be missed. Lanning is ranked as the No. 8 recruiter in the country for the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp

Georgia defensive analyst Will Muschamp will get a promotion to co-defensive coordinator for next season. Muschamp played college football at UGA. His son, Jackson Muschamp, is a walk-on quarterback for the Dawgs.

Will Muschamp has served as defensive coordinator at Auburn, LSU, and Texas. He additionally was the head coach at Florida from 2011-2014 and South Carolina from 2016-2020.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann

Glenn Schumann is technically considered as the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Georgia. He will be Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator with Will Muschamp and 2022 and will likely receive a substantial pay raise.

Schumann is an excellent recruiter. He’s a big reason why Georgia has produced numerous linebackers that have go on to be high NFL draft selections. Schumann has worked as the inside linebackers coach at UGA since 2016. He became co-defensive coordinator in 2019.

