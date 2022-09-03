Georgia football names captains for Oregon game

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have named the team captains for the season opening game against the Oregon Ducks.

Georgia football needs a new breed of Bulldog leaders to step up after having 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Georgia returns a lot of talent, but faces a tough test from a hungry Oregon team.

The Ducks have a lot of motivation and are very familiar with Georgia’s roster. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning served as the defensive coordinator for a pair of Georgia’s captains last season.

Who are Georgia football’s four team captains for the Oregon game?

Center Sedrick Van Pran

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs center Sedrick Van Pran is one of the leaders on the team. Van Pran, who is from Louisiana, represented the team at SEC media days and will be critical to the offensive line.

Running back Kenny McIntosh

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh did not come to Athens with as much hype as some other running backs recruits in recent Georgia history, but he is catching the eyes of NFL scouts and is expected to be a major factor in the offense as a senior.

Linebacker Nolan Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Nolan Smith returned for a senior season for games like this. Smith, a former five-star recruit, is one of the team’s most experienced players.

Safety Christopher Smith

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith played very well in the national championship game. Smith’s most notable play from last season came in the season opener against Clemson when he had a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Smith has played in 41 games during his four season career with the Bulldogs.

